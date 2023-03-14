Fahad Mustafa serenades crowd with Kaifi Khalil’s ‘Kahani suno’

A video of prominent actor-host Fahad Mustafa flaunting his singing skills on Kaifi Khalil’s ‘Kahani Suno’ is going viral on social media sites. The ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ host took the stage in Toronto recently and serenaded the concertgoers with the season’s chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno’ by the Baloch singer, as seen in the widely-circulated video.

The snippet shared by one of the attendees of the musical night was reposted by several entertainment pages on social platforms.

It garnered thousands of likes and mixed responses from social users. While many appreciated Mustafa for his voice and attempt at the iconic number, others pointed out his mistakes in the lyrics.

About ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’, Baloch starlet Kaifi Khalil blessed music enthusiasts with this ultimate heartbreak song last year and even after countless covers, Instagram reels and topping the global YouTube trends, the hype around the number does not seem to fizzle anytime soon.

The fans also witnessed the covers of the track by famous musician Aima Baig and very recently by Dutch singer Emma Heesters.

Moreover, the super hit song was also recreated as ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ by Khalil himself, the OST for ARY Digital’s same-titled serial, starring A-list actors Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali ad Zaviyar Nauman. The show is produced by Big Bang Entertainment of Fahad Mustafa and Ali Kazmi.