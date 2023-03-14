Babar Azam is cute: Hania

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir said she finds first-class cricketer Babar Azam quite cute. ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ star was the latest guest on the PSL special show ‘The Fourth Umpire’ hosted by Fahad Mustafa. She was such a sport to participate in fun activities and also gave some fiery answers in her outing.

In the bowling segment The Fourth Umpire Express, the celebrity was to name a cricketer among Azhar Ali, Naseem Shah and Babar Azam, who she believes is cuter than her. Aamir picked the skipper of the national cricket team.

Upon her response, the host joked that the cricketer will definitely listen to this clip.

In response to another question, Aamir named her ‘MPHT’ co-star, Wahaj Ali as her favourite actor.

Moreover, the celeb revealed during a segment that she dropped out of college to start working in showbiz. “I was the bread earner of the family and it happened so that I started acting and fortunately enough, I was good at it, so continued in the industry,” Aamir disclosed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hania Aamir is currently winning hearts in the drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman. She plays the protagonist Maheer in the play.

‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ – written by Sidra Seher Imran and directed by Badar Mehmood – airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.