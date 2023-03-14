Aima Baig accuses Pak Fest of using her name for promotion without payment

Singer Aima Baig accused the organisers of Pak Fest, a music festival in Lahore, of using her name to promote its event but not paying her. Taking to Instagram, she said that she did not perform at the music event that took place from March 10 to 12 in Lahore due to the non-payment of her services. “Despite the organisers’ failure to pay, they continued to promote their event with my picture on the tickets,” she claimed. The event’s organisers did not publicly respond to her claim. The event featured performances by multiple artists over several days, including Ali Zafar, Asim Azhar, Bilal Saeed, Kaifi Khalil, Faizan FBR, 3 TAAL and Soleh Rehman. This was the second year the event was being held, and last year, Rapper Bohemia performed at the event. Baig stressed that action must be taken against the organisers to make amends.