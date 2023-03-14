Birthday wishes pour in as Atif Aslam celebrates 40th birthday

As Atif Aslam celebrates his 40th birthday yesterday, congrats are in order for the renowned singer-turned-actor of the Pakistani entertainment industry. The singer famed for his blockbuster song Aadat and transformed the Pakistani music industry has had a successful career in both Lollywood and Bollywood. Aslam is considered as one of the most well-known singers in both countries for his flawless vocal performances and vocal booming technique. His cult classic songs include Kuch Iss Tarah, Teri Palkein, Tu Jaane Na, Tere Bin, Pehli Nazar Mein and Tera Hone Laga Hun.

The Be Intehan singer is well-known all over the world, but in order to be referred to as a dedicated fan, one must understand how the humble king ascended to fame and never looked back. Before deciding to pursue singing as a career, Aslam, a Pakistani native born in 1983 in Wazirabad, had aspirations of playing cricket.

The singer of Jeene Laga Hoon began his musical career in 2004 with “Jal the band” and was catapulted into an international success with the chart-topping, crowd-pleasing, cult classic Aadat. Jal Pari, the band’s excellent debut album, was key to making its members household names. Even if the band broke up later, Aslam had already become well-known to millions of people. Sara Bharwana, Aslam’s adorable wife, also posted a lovely sweet message on Instagram for her “rockstar” husband.

Aslam’s birthday was also celebrated by the Blu Blood and Firdaus Orchestra backstage at his show last week.

Aslam’s followers, referred to as Aadeez, have been showering the singer with heartfelt birthday wishes on social media in honour of his birthday.

Thaam Lo for Parwaaz Hai Junoon, In Dinon for Superstar, Anjaana, and Mukhra for Kamli, Sang-e-Mah for the drama serial Sang-e-Mah, Auliya for Hum Chaar, Jee Len De for Romeo Akbar Walter and Kinna Sona for Marjaavaan are just a few of Aslam’s most recent singles.