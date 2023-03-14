Shahrukh Khan told Taapsee, ‘Bezzati mat kara’ while introducing her as ‘one of the finest’

Shah Rukh Khan is called one of the most congenial hosts anyone could get when it comes to inviting people to their homes. Many celebrities and Bollywood have talked about how SRK treats everyone with a warmth that makes them feel comfortable. Adding to the list, Taapee Pannu recently recalled a hilarious incident when she met Shah Rukh Khan at his home for the first time. Known as the king of Bollywood, SRK is often praised for his hospitality by his other industry friends. The newcomers to the industry have always been in awe of his greeting style. Read on ahead as Taapsee recalls her visit to his bungalow, Mannat.

Taapsee Pannu was recently at the ‘The Lallantop’s Guest in the Newsroom’, where she recalls how his manager introduced her to Shah Rukh Khan. She revealed that SRK knew her by name and said, “now that I know unko naam kam yaad rahte hai, yeh mere liye aur badi baat thi”.

Later, Shah Rukh Khan introduced Taapsee to his foreign guests. She recalls the incident and says, “jaise unhone mujhe dekha to bola, come let me introduce to you one of the finest actresses we have here”. Taapsee looked back and could not realise he was referring to her as “the finest actress”. While she could not realise that he was talking about her or whether she had interrupted his meeting, SRK came and told Taapsee, Beizzati mat kara, tere baare me hi baat kar raha hu”.