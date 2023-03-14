When Salman Khan asked Juhi Chawla’s father for her hand in marriage, he refused

Salman Khan has famously avoided getting married all these years.

But a clip from an old interview of his from the 1990s has surfaced in which he reveals that he had once asked actor Juhi Chawla’s father for her hand in marriage. But unfortunately, Salman was rejected by her father who never really shared why he was turned down. Juhi married businessman Jay Mehta in 1995.

A Twitter user shared a short clip of an older interview of Salman, with the caption, “This salman khan.” In the video, Salman is wearing a printed blue polo shirt with jeans and a hat. He states, “Juhi is very sweet. Adorable girl. I toh asked her father if he would let her get married to me.” The interviewer asks him, “You asked him? What did he say?” Salman frowns and says, “No.” When the interviewer asked why, Salman replied, “Don’t fit the bill I guess.”

In the video, the actor is quite soft-spoken. Fans commented on the video clip on Twitter and wondered who the girl he was talking about was. One Twitter user said, “Heartbreak moment.” While another stated, “..and he didn’t marry anyone thereafter. Such an obedient child.”

Juhi and Salman only acted together in the comedy Deewana Mastana with Anil Kapoor and Govinda. Salman had a special appearance in the David Dhawan film. Juhi and husband Jay Mehta have two children, a daughter Jhanvi and son, Arjun. In 2022, the actor was seen in the Prime Video Sharmaji Namkeen, which was Rishi Kapoor’s last film role. She also appeared in Prime Video’s web series Hush Hush alongside Ayesha Jhulka, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Soha Ali Khan.

Salman was last seen in a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. He had also made a cameo in Shah Rukh’s previous film Zero. He will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will be released on April 21, 2023.

He will reprise his role as an Indian spy in the action Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif later this year as well.