Ushna and Rabya Kulsoom’s heated argument sparks Internet

Ushna Shah is a beautiful and gorgeous actress. She has appeared in a number of dramas and has built a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Recently the diva got married to the love of her life Hamza Amin in a private ceremony. The grand event became the talk of the town and many famous media personalities attended the beautiful anniversary.

The legendary Pakistani actor Qavi Khan appeared in both movies and on television. The renowned artist died on March 5, 2023. During his early years, Qavi Khan has been connected to the media. With his contributions to Pakistan’s tv industry, he established a solid reputation. The most well-known Pakistani media figure was without a doubt, Qavi Khan.

Ushna after the demise of Qavi Khan took to Twitter with a tweet saying, “I have a question for the Pakistani drama industry: How many lifetime achievements awards did Qavi sb receive before he passed? I have a question for the audience: How many did he deserve? RIP Sir, we are sorry.”

In her reply to Dikhawa actress, Rabya Kulsoom, a beautiful actress from Lollywood, gave a fact check and replied by saying, “Stop Making a point out of everything.” The argument came to rest when Parizaad actress Ushna replied with another tweet saying that she is aware of the numerous national and civilian honours given to Qavi Sab by the state, but what about the drama industry? She urged her fellow actors to honour the contributions made by our legends and to treat them with the respect they deserve throughout their lives.

Well, it is true that there are several Pakistani artists that were not given the same honour and respect as they received after they died. These names include Moin Akhtar, Zia Mohyeddin, Masood Akhtar and various others. Why do we only see someone’s contribution or work when they leave the world? We need to learn to give respect and honour in the life of people as we give them after their death.