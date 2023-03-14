Sohai Ali Abro talks about her married life for the first time

Sohai Ali Abro is a Pakistani actress, dancer and model, who appears in Pakistani television serials and films. She is known for her roles in serials such as Geo TV’s Saat Pardon Mein, Hum TV’s Tanhai, Khoya Khoya Chand, Rishtay Kuch Adhooray Se and ARY Digital’s serial Pyaray Afzal. Sohai Ali Abro recently made an appearance on The Fourth Umpire Show where she spoke extensively about her marriage and her spouse. I’m feeling great now that I’m married, Sohai Ali Abro said. We never imagined you’d tie the knot so soon, someone told me yesterday. In fact, I told them, “I also used to assume that I wouldn’t get married so quickly, but now I am so delighted that Allah planned things this way. We were too young at the time, he was trying to figure out life and I was suffering as an actor, but Shehzar and I had known one other for 12 years and we used to like each other.