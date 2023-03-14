Gold prices up by Rs 500 to Rs 199,200 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 500 and was sold at Rs199,200 on Monday against its sale at Rs 198,700 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.428 to Rs.170,782 from Rs.170,353, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs.156,550 from Rs. 156,157 respectively. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 2,120 and Rs.1,817.55 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by US$20 to $1,886 against its sale at $1,866, the association reported.