CPEC brought infrastructural development in Pakistan: Zhang

As a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has not only brought infrastructural development in Pakistan, but also paved way for industrialization.

Infrastructural scholar exchanges may also pave a better and further way for CPEC. A brighter future of Pak-China cooperation remains to be seen, said Zhang Shuibo, dean of School of International Project Management of Tianjin University, China, who is also a deputy to the 14th National People’s Congress(NPC), according to Gwadar Pro.

“We should establish a scholars’ alliance of Countries of Belt and Road initiative (BRI) on infrastructure construction to deepen and normalize relevant academic exchanges.

It will also make international cooperation on infrastructure construction more efficient and sustainable, ” said Zhang Shuibo.

Over the past decade, the Belt and Road Initiative has made remarkable achievements. Constructions of railways, ports, airports and roads in the BRI countries have played a positive role in promoting their economic and social development.

However, due to the differences in technical standards, legislation and religious culture between China and the host countries, China sometimes faces challenges in the implementation of the programs.

“Conflicts and misunderstandings occur occasionally, which increases the cost and elongates construction.” Zhang Shuibo pointed out. He suggests that academic exchanges among scholars from China and other BRI countries in the field of infrastructure construction can improve the situation.

On the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress, Zhang Shuibo suggested that relevant departments in China, including the National Natural Science Foundation and the Ministry of Education, can introduce policies to encourage academic exchanges.

Exchange visits and joint research should also be encouraged. In addition, high-level academic forums on how to better build BRI infrastructure need to be funded to publish and promote joint research results.