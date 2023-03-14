Diamond Paints, Master Paints triumphant

LAHORE: Diamond Paints and Master Paints carved out contrasting victories in the Century Ventures National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 at the Lahore Polo Club Ground on Monday. In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints defeated HN Polo by 12-9. High-flying Mir Huzaifa Ahmed from Diamond Paints played a great game and smashed superb seven goals while Chulo Corti fired four fabulous goals and Ahmed Ali Tiwana struck one. For HN Polo, Raja Mikail Sami thrashed four goals while Santiago Loza hammered a hat-trick and Raja Jalal Arslan and Haider Naseem converted one goal apiece. In the second match of the day, Master Paints defeated FG Polo by 9-8 in sudden death chukker. From Master Paints, Pelayo Berazadi emerged as star of the day as he pumped in four fabulous goals while Manuel Crespo and Sufi Muhammad Haroon banged in a brace each and Agha Musa Ali Khan hit one goal. For FG Polo, Juan Ambroggio slammed three goals while Ramiro Zavaleta and Mian Abbas Mukhtar thrashed two goals each and Saqib Khan Khakwani struck one goal.