Aima Baig takes legal action against Pak Fest organisers for ‘misusing her name’

Aima Baig, a Coke Studio performer, is displeased with Pak Fest organizers after they allegedly used her name to promote the festival in Lahore from March 10 to 12 without paying her.

At the event, nine singers including Ali Zafar, Kaifi Khalil, and Bilal Saeed sang. The organizers haven’t responded to Baig’s accusations yet, so they appear to be going unanswered.

In Lahore, at the Khayaban-e-Amin Cricket Stadium, the event took place. On Sunday, Baig even shared an Instagram story in which she discussed the disappointment she and her fans had to endure.

She even apologized to all those who bought tickets to see her. She wrote, “I regret to participate in the Pak Fest Lahore and instead of removing my name from the participation, the organizers were making money (using) my name. they were misleading fans and people who were buying tickets to see me at the concert. We have not received any communication or explanation from Pak Fest Lahore’s end which has cost undue stress and inconvenienced me.”

The Baazi singer demanded serious actions against the accused. In the past, Hasan Raheem and Asim Azhar faced similar issues at the same event.