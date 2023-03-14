Preparations for celebrating Punjab Day in full swing

The Preparations for celebrating Punjab Day at Alhamra Arts Council have entered their final stages. Punjab Culture Day will be celebrated today (Tuesday), under the auspices of the Department of Information and Culture.

The programme of the Punjab Cultural Festival will feature cultural narratives of Punjab, folk music, Sufi dance performances, Bhangra and Kafiyaan. In this regard, Alhamra is also beautifully decorated.

Renowned artists Arif Lohar, Fazal Jutt, Sain Zahoor, Saima Jahan and others will grandly perform their art in today’s celebration.

On occasion, Chairman Alhamra Qasim Ali Shah said that Punjab is one of the oldest and richest cultures in the world. Its beauty has its own unique identity apart from cultures around the world. He further said its uniqueness is evident in Punjabi poetry, philosophy, spirituality, art, music, food, architecture, traditions, values and history.

Executive director Nazia Jabeen said that the preparations for celebrating Punjab Culture Day organized by the Department of Information and Culture are about to be completed, and Alhamra will commemorate this day best. Jabeen noted that the culture and tradition of Punjab would be beautifully presented to the world as the purpose of celebrating Punjab Culture Day is to highlight the various aspects of the culture of Punjab. The land of Punjab is full of hospitality, love, and affection. We aim to present Punjab’s culture to the whole world through various events held tomorrow, she added.