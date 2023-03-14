Sajid Abbas answers the most common question in his thought-provoking debut song

Sajid Abbas, the Pakistan Idol finalist we all know, admire and love, has finally released his debut song, which answers the most frequently asked question in the most unusual and thought-provoking way.

After a decade-long creative journey in the world of advertising, the song gives us a dose of how this talented singer cum advertiser is all set to make his mark in the industry and pursue his passion for music.

As a versatile creative in the ad world, Sajid Abbas has written and executed numerous television commercials, while his award-winning jingles for renowned brands are already a big hit amongst viewers and advertisers alike. It’s no wonder “Kya Haal Hai?” is written by the advertising maestro himself.

Undoubtedly, this is an era of Pakistani music where breakups and love songs have been in the front row for quite some time. It’s probably time for the genre to take a backseat and let some pun on reality take over. The song unveils the true picture of our society with unconventional music, minimal yet impactful visuals, and of course, Sajid’s melodious voice.

A single-frame shoot with music that’s raw and gives us major retro vibes, the video of “Kya Haal Hai?” portrays how simple yet significant the question is.

The concept behind this song is to truly understand the condition of our society as a whole. Where are we? What are we doing? The video is about a common and insightful young man looking out of his bedroom window, pondering the situation of more common people like him in his homeland.

Everything, from the music that reminds us of simpler times to provocative lyrics and flawless execution, “Kya Haal Hai?” is surely set out to be a song that intrigues the hearts and minds of every generation.