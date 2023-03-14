Sunita reveals the type of role she wants to do

Pakistani fashion model Sunita Marshall is a stunning and gifted woman. She is highly praised for her work as a superb television actress in Pakistan. Audiences adore Sunita because of her flawless acting abilities and stunning attire. Her followers are extremely impressed with her acting in Pinjra. Sunita Marshall recently made an appearance on The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo where she discussed her current dramas Pinjra and Sar-e-Rah as well as the kinds of roles she hopes to do in the future. Any professional athlete’s character could be played by Sunita, but it needs to be well-shot. “I would really like to play the role of a lady police officer, that’s the kind of position I would really love to play”, the actress continued. On the work front, Sunita appeared in a number of dramas including Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, Aulad, Pinjra and Sar e Rah.