Juventus edge closer to top six after 4-2 win over Sampdoria

ROME: Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot scored in each half to help secure a 4-2 victory over bottom club Sampdoria in a thrilling game on Sunday that lifted his injury-hit side to seventh place and within sight of the last European spot. Massimiliano Allegri’s Turin outfit now have 38 points and are four behind sixth-placed Atalanta. Juve were without several key players including midfielder Paul Pogba who has a muscle problem from training and will be sidelined until after the international break. Angel Di Maria, Federico Chiesa and Alex Sandro were also missing with injuries they received in the 1-0 Europa League victory at home to German side SC Freiburg on Thursday. Gleison Bremer put Juve ahead with a header after 11 minutes when he outjumped the Sampdoria defence. Rabiot doubled the lead with another header after 26 minutes when he met Fabio Miretti’s cross from the right. The visitors then scored twice in 72 seconds just after the half-hour when Tommaso Augello tapped in a deflected shot before Filip Djuricic sent the Allianz Stadium into a shocked silence when he took a pass from the byline and fired into the corner. Sampdoria chased another goal but to no avail and Juve’s players went in at halftime with loud boos from the stands.