Public believes in Imran

As part of his ongoing election campaign, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced staging a “historic” public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Sunday (March 19).

The election rally kicked off from Zaman Park with Imran leading it in a bulletproof vehicle. Reaching Data Darbar, Imran addressed the rally from inside his vehicle and thanked PTI workers and supporters for their participation and announced Sunday’s Minar-i-Pakistan power show set for 2pm. “This rally will be in the day and it will be my sixth in Minar-i-Pakistan in the last 12 years,” he added.

Imran said he would address the rally and explain how to take the country out of its current issues. He called on the people of Lahore to start preparing for the power show. “It is clear from this rally why this imported government did not allow our [previous] rally,” he said.

Imran Khan said that everyone knows his life is in danger, but he insisted that the nation must hold accountable those he called “thieves” who have been imposed upon the country in order to achieve true freedom. He said that everything has become clear in Toshakhana case. “I faced severe criticism [in the Toshakhana case]. My character was maligned in every possible manner. However, if the funding of PML-N is disclosed, everything will become transparent.” The PTI chief did not come out of his car even once throughout the rally.

Imran also paid tribute to PTI worker Ali Bilal, also known as Zille Shah, who lost his life on March 8 as the caretaker Punjab government used force to block a rally called to launch the party’s campaign for the April 30 elections in the province. “I’m sending a message on my nation’s behalf to those people [behind his death] that I and the nation will never forget this or forgive you. Until those police officials and those who tortured him are not brought to justice, [we will not rest] and will get them sentenced.”

The PTI chief said he was not striving for his personal sake but for the people. He alleged that the “big criminals” in power were attempting to run away from the elections and registering cases against him and PTI officeholders to “somehow disqualify us from elections”.

Videos shared by the PTI showed people thronging Imran’s vehicle and showering it with petals. The rally thereafter turned back to Imran’s Zaman Park residence.

Earlier videos showed a large number of supporters and workers on the streets as the rally moved toward its destination. A number of PTI leaders – especially from Punjab – along with their supporters were a part of the rally.

Remarking on the rally’s strength, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said: “Watch the scenes of the rally in Lahore at this time and understand that stopping Imran Khan is like inviting people’s wrath.” Talking to the media before the rally kicked off, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said: “I will say to the administration we have to remain peaceful, have remained peaceful and don’t want chaos. We have no intention of destroying the peace and this is not our party’s thinking or plan of action.” He requested the administration to “cease putting up obstacles” for the rally along its route. Qureshi said the PTI chairman would address the rally at its conclusion, saying that an “important announcement” would be made in it. He said the rally would kick off from Zaman Park, move towards Data Darbar and conclude back at the PTI chief’s Lahore residence.