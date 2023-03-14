10 PML-N lawmakers ‘ready to leave party’

At least 10 lawmakers of Pakistan Muslim League have decided to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, sources told Daily Times.

The sources disclosed that former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has played an important role for the PML-N MNAs to join PTI. “Joining of PTI by some former MNAs has reduced the hesitation of other assembly members to jump the ship,” the sources said. Sheikh Yaqoob has claimed that nine MPAs and six MNAs will join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf within two or three days. On the other hand, Waqas Akram Sheikh, a leader of PML-N from Jhang, joined PTI and stated on social media that he strongly believed that apart from PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Mashahid Hussain Syed, Pakistan People’s Party’s former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar will also meet Imran Khan in Zaman Park and formally announce their joining the party. The sources within PTI said that negotiation with the PML-N members are going on and it is expected that they will join the party this week and after that, the PDM government will be overthrown.

On the other hand, PML-N’s President Shehbaz Sharif has sought applications from the candidates for the party tickets. Reports said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will decide the party tickets himself.