Imran spreading political chaos but not appearing in court: Sherry

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday said Imran Khan was ready to spread political chaos again but not ready to answer in court. In a pair of tweets, the federal minister criticized former prime minister Imran Khan for not appearing in the court. Sherry Rehman said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was all right to lead the rally and had no security concerns either during the rally. “But when called by the court, he (Imran Khan) ask for exemptions from attendance citing health and security reasons. Instead of adjourning the hearing and delaying the hearing, the court should take action against Ladley (blue-eyed) Khan (Imran Khan),” Sherry Rehman said. Imran Khan, she said, was playing with the lives of the PTI workers for his so-called politics. “Are those who take out bloody marches and rallies the well-wishers of their workers and the country?” Sherry Rehman queried.