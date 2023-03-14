Fawad sees end of PML-N’s politics

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday the politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz became irrelevant because of the lack of people’s trust. He said now the PML-N had resorted to the lodging of cases against its opponents, while mentioning that 82 cases were registered against Imran Khan, while seven cases were filed against him. Talking to the media, the PTI’s stalwart added that he was filing nomination papers from PP-25, PP-26, highlighting that the PTI was ready for the elections. He said the incumbent rulers wanted to rule through oppression and fascism because they did not have any support among the populace. The PTI leader said had the PML-N been a political party, it would have come through the public mandate. He said the Sharif and Zardari families looted the wealth of the nation and the Toshakhana record made it clear. He said Maryam Nawaz took all she could from the Toshakhana while ironically the PML-N was criticising Imran Khan over Toshakhana, while saying it should apologise to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. He said Zile Shah was killed mercilessly on the order of the Punjab interim chief minister Mohsin Naqvi while, saying the caretaker government wanted to create an atmosphere of fear.