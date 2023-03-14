‘Masterminds’ of KPO attack killed: Sharjeel

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said on Monday that they had killed the mastermind of the terrorist attack on the Karachi police chief’s office in an encounter near the Northern Bypass in Manghopir. The statement identified 26-year-old Aryadallah as the mastermind and 23-year-old Waheed as the accomplice who were killed in the exchange. Two others were taken into custody along with a suicide jacket, weapons and two motorcycles, it said, adding that the bomb disposal squad had defused the vest.

Five people were martyred and at least 17 others injured during the brazen hours-long terrorist attack at the Karachi Police Office on February 17. Sindh Minister for Information and Archives Sharjeel Inam Memon, in a press conference later in the day, said that a special team comprising officers from federal intelligence agencies, Sindh CTD and other law enforcement agencies were working on the case. They received reports that the network involved in the reconnaissance and planning of the attack was hiding in the bordering areas of Karachi and Balochistan. “Last night, the CTD received a tip that some of the terrorists belonging to the network would enter Karachi from the Hub area,” said Memon. A team of CTD was deployed on the route. Four suspected terrorist on two motorcycles entered the city from the Manghopir area. When they were asked to stop, they resorted to firing. Memon said that during this exchange, two terrorists were killed while two others were arrested. Those killed were identified as Aryadullah alias Hassan and Waheedullah alias Khalid Huzaifa. “Both were the masterminds of the KPO attack,” he said.