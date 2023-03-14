12 outlaws arrested, drugs and weapons recovered

Islamabad capital police apprehended twelve outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs, weapons with ammunition and one dagger from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Fahad Yousaf and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Kohsar police team arrested an accused namely Abdul Rehman and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Similarly, the Bhara Kahu police team arrested two accused namely Salman and Riaz and recovered one dagger and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession. The Phulgran police team arrested 03 accused namely Mubashir, Asim and Nisharat Hussain and recovered 1810 gram heroin and two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Moreover, the Ramna police team arrested an accused namely Salman Asad Ullah and recovered one SMG gun with ammunition from his possession. The Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Fahad Noman and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, the Islamabad capital police teams arrested three absconders and proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.