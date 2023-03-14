2-day workshop on ‘Clinical & Research Ethics’ held

A two-day workshop on ‘Clinical & Research Ethics’ organized by Post Graduate Medical Education Department Khyber Girls Medical College & Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar (KGMC-HMC) concluded at Postgraduate Medical Institute with more than 100 participants from different medical institutions. The workshop aimed at enhancing the knowledge of health practitioners in medical ethics, patients’ rights, organ transplant ethics, reproductive health, medical malpractice & errors, ethical issues in medical research, and medical writing & publication.

Senior Ophthalmologist Prof. Dr. Muhammad Dawood Khan was the chief guest on the occasion whereas Professor Hafeez-ur-Rehman from Peshawar Institute of Cardiology was the guest of honor for the workshop. Dean KGMC-HMC Prof. Dr. Zahid Aman, Chief Executive Office PGMI Professor Sahibzada Mahmood Noor, Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University Professor Dr. Zia-ul-haq, Associate Dean KGMC-HMC Professor Dr. Shahid Ayub, Medical Director HMC Professor Dr. Shehzad Akbar, Hospital Director HMC Dr. Shehzad Faisal, Director Burn & Plastic Surgery Professor Dr. Tehmedullah, Director Pakistan Institute of Community Ophthalmology Professor Dr. Sana Ullah Jan and Dr. Brekhna Jamil, Professor Akhtar Shireen from KMU, Professor Mohammad Irfan, Prof Naeema Utman From KGMC and others participated as speakers.

At the end of the workshop, shields were also distributed among guest participants.