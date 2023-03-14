CII calls two-day special meeting on ‘transgender community issues’

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has called a two-day special meeting to discuss the issues of the transgender community which is scheduled to be held on March 14 to 15 with Dr Qibla Ayaz in the chair.

Sharing key points of this special meeting with APP on Monday, CII Research Officer Dr Ashfaq Ahmed informed that apart from the council members, representatives of the transgender community, doctors, legal and social experts, civil organizations, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Ministry of Human Rights would also participate in the meeting in a bid to review all aspects of the issues pertaining to the transgender community.

He said recommendations would be made regarding Transgender Act 2018, Amendment Bills and Transgender Protection Rules 2020, medical issues, administrative difficulties and social issues related to sterility and transgender in the meeting.

He said the meeting would be comprised of the CII members – Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Sahibzada Muhammad Hasan Haseebur Rahman, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Maulana Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Hamidul Haqqani, Dr Umair Mahmood Siddiqui, Pir Syed Muhammad Habib Irfani, Allama Muhammad Raghib.

He said Hussain Naimi, Sahibzada Junaid Amin, Malakullah Bakhsh Kaliar, Justice (Rtd) Zafar Iqbal Chaudhry, Justice (Rtd) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi, Muhammad Jalaluddin Advocate, Pir Khalid Sultanul Qadri, Allama Dr Abdul Ghafur Rashid, Farida Rahim Sahiba, Maulana Mufti Muhammad Zubair, Maulana Naseem Ali Shah, Sahibzada Dr Abul Hasan Muhammad Shah Al-Azhari would also be part of this consultative meeting.

Dr Ashfaq further informed that in the first session of meeting (March 14) experts of the subject would also participate. Among them, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Senator Maulana Faiz Muhammad, Dr Ansar Javed, Chairman of Birth Defect Foundation, Lahore, Dr Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmed, Chairman of Law and Shariah Department, Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University, Islamabad, Abdul Rehman, Advocate Rawalpindi, Nadeem Kakash, Social Worker for Transgender Rights, Islamabad, Rima Sharif, Focal Person for Transgender Rights, Ministry of Human Rights, Islamabad, Dr Muhammad Tayyib Nadeem, Associate Professor, FAST-National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, Islamabad, Qamar Naseem, Programme Manager of Blue Veins Organisation, Peshawar, Saad Rasool, Editor-in-Chief, Peshawar Post, Dera Ismail Khan and Ministry of Human Rights, Ministry of Law and Justice and Representatives of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Islamabad, Federal Shariat Court and NADRA would also participate in the meeting, he maintained.