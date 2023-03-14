Conference on climate change at UCP starts tomorrow

The Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Central Punjab is going to hold the International Conference on “Climate Change: Challenges and Responses (IC4R-2023)”, to be held on March 15-16, 2023.

The inaugural session of the conference will feature where Honourable Mr. Justice Jawad Hassan would deliver Keynote address. However, Mr. Michael Rossman (Deputy Mission Director USAID), and His Excellency Mr. Jakob Linulf (Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan) would grace the ceremony as Guests of Honor. Besides this prominent academicians, policy makers, ambassadors, and climate change activists will also present their papers during two days of conference.

The conference will explore a wide range of themes including Climate Change and National Security, Impacts of Climate Change on Global Economy, Climate Change and Social Transformation, Impact of Climate Change on Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing, Climate Change and Global Environmental Politics, Global Responses to Climate Change, Environmental Diplomacy and Climate Justice, Climate Hazards and Policymaking, and Climate Change and SDGs.

The conference aims to provide a platform for interdisciplinary discussions, exchange of ideas and experiences, and the exploration of innovative solutions to the challenges posed by climate change.

The IC4R-2023 promises to be an important event for anyone concerned about the impact of climate change on our planet and our future.

The conference received more than 100 papers from different parts of Pakistan and abroad however, only 45 papers have been selected by the Scientific Committee for presentation.

Before inaugural ceremony, a painting exhibition will be held where students will present their thematic paintings.

The Conference Chair and Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt shared that this is the most important and debated topic of today, thus Climate Change has devastating implications in future particularly where Pakistan would be one of the most vulnerable countries in this regard. So, before it is too late it is responsibility of the academics and intellectual to find the measures to coop its devastating effects.