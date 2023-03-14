Vidya Balan opens up about her casting couch-like incident

Bollywood diva Vidya Balan is currently one of the top actresses in the film industry. She has proven herself through some amazing roles and work in extraordinary movies. While she has made quite the name for herself, it has to be said that the journey was far from easy. The Kahaani star has opened up about her career and life many times. Even during a recent interview, Vidya talked about her casting couch-like experience and how she handled it.

The actress talked about her awkward situation and experience with a director. In a recent interview, Vidya was asked about her casting couch-like incident. She shared that she has always been extremely lucky since she has never had a tryst with the casting couch, but recalled one time when a director insisted that they meet for business and go to his hotel room.

As a result, the actress left the door open so that the director would be aware that his only exit was through it. She tried to get out of the situation in her own way.

Vidya went on to say that she doesn’t think she had a casting couch-type experience because no ideas or offers were made to her. But she only had a feeling or sense of this. She was thus removed from the film.

Her notable films include Paa, Kahaani, The Dirty Picture, No One Killed Jessica, and more.

As for the work front, Vidya has been busy with her upcoming projects. She has quite an exciting lineup. The B-town star was last seen in Jalsa alongside Shefali Shah. Her OTT film was released in March, last year. As for the upcoming films, Vidya has Neeyat and Lovers in the pipeline.