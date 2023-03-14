Ali Zafar shows an outfit that his wife Ayesha Fazli styled

One of the most well-known figures in the entertainment industry is Ali Zafar, a renowned musician and actor in the Lollywood sector. The multi-talented musician has consistently shown his skill by releasing a succession of hit singles, albums, and films.

Despite having a decade-long career, the 42-year-old singer continues to push his boundaries and explore new avenues to showcase his skills. His unwavering passion for music and acting has allowed him to establish a dedicated fan base that admires his versatility and creativity.

Zafar’s contributions to the music industry have been immense, and his impact on the entertainment world is undeniable. His dedication and commitment to his craft have made him a role model for aspiring artists and a source of inspiration for his fans.

Recently, Zafar showed off his outfit for an award show performance. The Jhoom singer couldn’t help but gush over the styling done by his wife, Ayesha Fazli, who is known for her impeccable taste in fashion.

He was spotted sporting a brick-red jacket that perfectly complemented his style. The jacket was paired with a black vest and a black net full-sleeved shirt, creating a unique and stylish look.

The brick red jacket was the centrepiece of the ensemble, with its bold colour and sharp tailoring making a statement. The black vest added a touch of elegance to the outfit, while the black net shirt added an edgy touch to the overall look.