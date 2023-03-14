Atif Aslam celebrates his 40th birthday

Pride of Performance-winning singer and songwriter Atif Aslam, whose lovely voice never fails to win admirers, celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday.

His friends and fans poured in heartfelt birthday wishes as soon as the clock struck 12.

Atif Aslam has won big success throughout his career. He displayed his incredible vocals on numerous platforms and gathered the love and success from all over the world.

Aslam was born in Wazirabad on March 12, 1983, and he started his singing career in 2004 with his first studio album “Jalpari” that catapulted him to the heights of fame.

‘Doorie’ and ‘Meri Kahani’are two of his albums which earned him recognition worldwide. He also recorded dozens of songs for Bollywood and enjoys a huge fan following in India as well.

Apart from that, he made his acting debut in 2011, with the blockbuster film ‘Bol’.

He has received numerous honours, including the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (the fourth-highest civilian award) from the Pakistani government in 2008, Lux-Style awards, IIFA awards, MTV Music Awards, and Hum TV Music awards.