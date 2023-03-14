Zeenat Aman returns to the ramp at 71 for Shahin Mannan’s fashion show

Lo and behold, it is a historic day in fashion! And Bollywood. Zeenat Aman, veteran actress and the OG diva was recently in the limelight once again, this time for walking the ramp at Shahin Mannan’s latest fashion show. Zeenat Aman turned muse for fashion designer Shahin Mannan at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, adorning a creation from his Circle collection. The collection was showcased on Day 3 at Jio World Garden on March 11th. For those of you who may not be aware, Zeenat Aman was a model before she took up acting, making her stint at the fashion show a nostalgic way of her going back to her roots. “I started my career as a model, and over the years have walked on many runways. It’s exciting to be doing so again, while representing older women,” she expressed.