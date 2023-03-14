Jenna Ortega turned down Wednesday role ‘a couple times’

Jenna Ortega rose to overnight fame after starring in Netflix hit series Wednesday. However, the actress has recently revealed that she initially turned down the biggest role of her career.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Ortega who played Wednesday Addams on the hit series, said, “I got the email, passed on it,” and added, “I had done so much TV in my life, all I’ve ever wanted to do is film.

Ortega, 20, appeared in the lead role on the Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle from the age of 13.

“The only reason I went back is because Tim [Burton, director and executive producer of Wednesday] is such a legend, and we just happened to get along very well. But even then I said, ‘Ah, no – I think I’m OK,’ a couple [more] times.”

Wednesday become the second most watched English-language show in Netflix history. Sharing her response, Ortega said, “I didn’t expect the reaction.” Ortega received nominations at the Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role as Wednesday Addams.

She has appeared in Netflix thriller series You and family film Yes Day. The actress recently appeared in Scream VI.