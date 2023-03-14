Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in pantsuit at pre-Oscars party

Jacqueline Fernandez is in LA ahead of the Oscars. The actress has taken to her social media to share pictures from the pre-Oscars party. She looked absolutely gorgeous in a blue pantsuit.

Jacqueline Fernandez is a part of the cast of the film, Tell It Like a Woman, which earned a nomination in Oscars 2023 in the Best Song category. She, along with the other members of the cast, had a pre-Oscars bash ahead of the main ceremony. The actress wore a blue pantsuit and looked every bit stunning in it. She also shared the pictures on social media with the caption, ” Pre Oscars dinner with team ‘Tell it like a Woman’ and some more beautiful people!(sic)”

Jacqueline had earlier shared pictures from the pre-Oscars party celebrating South Asian Excellence, which was hosted by Priyanka Chopra. She had posed with PeeCee and Nick Jonas, Malala Yousufzai, Preity Zinta and Poorna Jagganathan. She wrote, “South Asian Excellence at the Oscars!! thank you @priyankachopra for this amazing event! Never have I been so inspired by all the amazing South Asian artists representing at the Oscars! All the best to all the nominees! Shine bright!! (sic)”

Jacqueline Fernandez will be a part of this year’s Oscars because her film, Tell It Like A Woman, has earned a nomination. In fact, her Hollywood film has been nominated in the same category as SS Rajamouli’s RRR. They will be competing for the Best Original Song. While RRR’s Naatu Naatu has been nominated and is one of the strongest contenders, Tell It Like A Woman made it to the list because of its song Applause.