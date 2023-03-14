Madhuri Dixit’s mother passes away at 91

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit’s mother Snehlata Dixit passed away. As per a source, Madhuri’s mom passed away on Sunday morning. She was 91. Snehalata Dixit’s last rites will reportedly be held at the Worli crematorium today at around 3:00 pm. Madhuri used to address her mother as “aai.” On her mother’s 90th birthday last year, Madhuri penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter’s bestfriend. They couldn’t be any more right. From everything that you’ve done for me, the lessons that you’ve taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness.” The cause of her death is yet to be known.