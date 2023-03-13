PTI announces power show at Minar-i-Pakistan on Sunday

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday announced a historic power show at Minar-i-Pakistan on Sunday, March 19, as the party’s twice-delayed election rally was finally taken out peacefully.

A large number of PTI workers and supporters attended the rally led by chairman Imran Khan. After crossing different routes, the rally reached Data Darbar where the PTI chief addressed the workers.

اتوار کو دن 2 بجے مینار پاکستان پر جلسہ کرونگا۔عمران خان #ImranKhanRally pic.twitter.com/51g3uSBH0Z — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 13, 2023

While addressing PTI activists and supporters during an election rally in Lahore, Imran Khan said that the ‘imported government’ is imposing restrictions to suppress the voices in support of the PTI. He added that he will never forget the martyred PTI activist Zille Shah.