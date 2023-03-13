Annual Day celebrated at Pak Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges, Rawalpindi Campus

Rawalpindi – 13 March 2023 ( ): The Annual Day Celebration of Pak Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges, Rawalpindi Campus has been held with great pomp and show on March 10, 2023. The event witnessed a grand gathering of parents, teachers, students, and esteemed guests, who were treated to a mesmerizing display of talent and creativity by the young minds. Mian Afrasiab Mehdi Hashmi, the former Ambassador was invited as a chief guest of the event. The event kickstarted with the gracious name of Allah Almighty. There was a moment of silence on the loss and destruction of Turkey and Syria’s earthquake and a poem was recited to show solidarity with them.

The welcome speech has been delivered by the Campus Director, MMs Sumayye Kavser, and the Principal, Ms. Sadia Hameed respectively, who emphasized the significance of holistic education, shared the whole year’s achievements, and encouraged students to pursue their dreams with passion and determination. The highlight of the event was the cultural extravaganza of Pakistan and Turkey, which featured performances by students ranging from singing and dancing.

The mesmerizing performance of the Sufi song elevated the spirituality of the audience. The amazing performance on the significance of trees, friendship song, and tribute to teachers, spellbound the audience and won thunderous applause. Graduation ceremonies are significant events that celebrate students’ academic accomplishments as they transition to the next phase of their lives. They are often seen as a gateway to future success and opportunities. It is a milestone that provides students with a sense of achievement and sets them on the path to pursuing their dreams and goals.

The graduation ceremonies of KG and Grade 5 students prepared earnestly for their graduation ceremonies and exhibited great zeal in receiving their shields and singing graduation songs. Parents showed extreme delight and applauded teachers and their children. The teachers were awarded certificates of appreciation for their dedication and hard work. The campus director, Mam Sumayye awarded a souvenir to the worthy chief guest as a token of appreciation for his precious time.

The annual day celebration of Pak Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges is an essential event in the school calendar and is eagerly awaited by students, teachers, and parents every year. This year’s celebration was a roaring success, and the school management looks forward to continuing this tradition in the years to come.