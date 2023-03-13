BN Polo, Master Paints-Newage register thrilling wins

LAHORE: DS Polo and BN Polo registered victories in the Century Ventures National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 at the Lahore Polo Club here on Sunday. In the first match of the day, DS Polo beat Remounts 11-7, thanks to hero of the day Hissam Ali Hyder, who played brilliant polo for DS Polo and smashed in six superb goals while Javier Guerrero hammered a hat-trick and Daniyal Shaikh banged in a brace. Manuel Sundblad fired in four goals while Jota Chavanne thrashed in three goals for Remounts. In the second match of the day, Hamza Mawaz Khan’s heroics helped BN Polo beat Master Paints/Newage Cables by a narrow margin of 6-5. Hamza Mawaz Khan played a great game and pumped in five fabulous goals for BN Polo while the remaining one was converted by Tito Ruiz Guinazu. For Master Paints/Newage Cables, Simon Prado cracked a quartet while Juan Cruz Greguol hit one.