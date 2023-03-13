Karachi police gun down mastermind of KPO terrorist attack

A police encounter in Karachi resulted in the death of the terrorist attack’s mastermind and a companion on Monday.

The two terrorists were killed in Karachi’s Manghopir neighborhood by members of the Counter-Terrorism Department.

Iryadullah son of Gul Qadir Khan and Abdul Waheed son of Saif Mali Khan were the terrorists who were killed, according to CTD officials.

Iryadulllah, a 26-year-old terrorist, was the TTP’s Karachi commander, according to CTD officials. The other terrorist was a 23-year-old.

The CTD action also resulted in the seizure of two motorcycles, five different weapons, and a suicide vest.

A team from Bomb Disposal Squad defused the suicide jacket.

For further legal proceedings, the bodies of both terrorists were shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

On February 17, five people were killed in a terrorist attack on KPO. The hours-long combat between terrorists and law-enforcement agencies — comprising Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG), Pakistan Rangers Sindh, and Sindh Police, at the KPO located at Sharea Faisal left five people martyred and 18 injured. All three terrorists belonging to the banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in the action.

According to eyewitness accounts, the terrorists parked their car outside the family quarters of the Saddar Police Line, made their way to the KPO, and then broke through the barbed wire to enter. The two others had pointed out the KPO to the militants and then fled after hugging them, they had added.

The incident caused significant damage to the KPO building, and “foreign powers” supported the terrorists’ planned operation.