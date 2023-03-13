Political rights non-existent under current rulers

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday the country was deprived of political rights and constitution under the present rulers. Speaking to media, Fawad Chaudhry claimed the incumbent was feared by PTI chief Imran Khan. “The rulers want the martyrdom of the poor political workers,” he alleged. He was of the view that the country would not witness prosperity following the arrest of Imran Khan. He claimed there was no political future of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). In an earlier statement, the PTI leader said the establishment was calling the shots in the country. He claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar were not powerful enough to do anything as the establishment was calling the shots in the country.