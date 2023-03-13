Maryam calls out Imran for ‘coward behaviour’

Following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) decision to postpone its election rally, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sunday shared the difference between a “leader and a jackal”, calling out Imran Khan for his “coward behaviour”. “Those who cancel movements and prefer to hide inside their houses due to the fear of the police are called jackals,” Maryam said on her official Twitter handle. “While one who leads from the front, breaks all obstacles created by [former president Pervez] Musharraf and restores judiciary before reaching Gujranwala is a sher-dil leader called Nawaz Sharif,” she wrote. The PML-N’s chief party organiser shared a video montage of the PML-N supremo Nawaz’s address delivered in 2007 and PTI leader Hammad Azhar Sunday’s presser, juxtaposing her father and the PTI chief who was removed from power via a no-confidence motion in April last year.