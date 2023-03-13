Pakistan dispatches second cargo aircraft carrying relief to Turkiye

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as directed by the Prime Minister sent off second exclusive cargo aircraft for Turkiye with another 90 tons of load of 1200 winterised fire resistant family tents on Sunday. The relief was part of Pakistan’s assistance to quake-hit Turkiye through Special Air Cargo Flight Operation, a news release said. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Khawaja Hassan was accompanying the relief aid whereas on Saturday the first Aircraft with 90 tons of winterised tent load was seen off by Federal Minister for Education, Rana Tanveer, which had already been received in Adana. Both flights are part of special air bridge operation which will fly more than 34 Chartered Cargo Air crafts for dispatching tents to Turkiye.