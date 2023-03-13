Israeli army shoots dead three Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

Israeli soldiers shot dead three Palestinian gunmen in a pre-dawn firefight in the occupied West Bank, Israeli and Palestinian sources said Sunday, amid a surge in violence in the region. The Israeli army said “gunmen opened fire” at an army position near the Jit junction, west of Nablus in the northern West Bank, with the soldiers responding with “live fire”. A Nablus-based militant group said the Israeli troops had laid an ambush for them. The Palestinian health ministry identified three men killed by Israeli gunfire near Nablus as Jihad al-Shami, 24, Uday al-Shami, 22, and Mohammad Dabeek, 18.

According to the army, the “three gunmen were neutralised during the exchange of fire and an additional armed gunman surrendered himself to the forces.” It noted in a statement none of the Israeli forces were wounded in the clash. The soldiers, members of the elite infantry Golani reconnaissance unit, grabbed three M-16 rifles and a pistol used by the Palestinians, the army added. The Lions’ Den, an emerging Palestinian militant group that claims to rise above traditional factional loyalties and has been blamed for a number of attacks on Israeli targets, identified the three as members.

Several Palestinian groups had called for revenge since a deadly Israeli army raid on Tuesday A statement from the group said the three had engaged in combat after identifying the Israeli ambush, vowing to revenge the “martyrs”.