77 new corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

Health officials on Sunday said that 77 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country. As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 1.38 percent while 13 patients were in critical condition.

No death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 5,565 Covid-19 tests were conducted. As many as 1,065 tests were conducted in Lahore out of which, 30 cases were confirmed with a ratio of 2.82 percent, while 234 tests were conducted in Rawalpindi out of which one case was reported confirmed with a ratio of 0.43 percent while six cases were confirmed from 234 tests in Gilgit with the ratio of 1.78 percent.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.