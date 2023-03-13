Naqvi cancels lisence of 56 salt mining companies over rules violations

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 9th Provincial Cabinet meeting at CMO in which it was decided to cancel issued licenses to 56 companies for the salt mining being granted against rules and regulations during the previous tenure.The Punjab Cabinet granted approval to start proceedings in order to cancel the issued licenses according to rules and regulations.A company has been constituted to fulfill all rules and regulations with regard to cancellation of licenses.The meeting was informed while giving briefing that a loss worth billions of rupees was being incurred to the national exchequer by issuing licenses against rules and regulations.Like-minded companies were being issued licenses without undergoing bidding and open auction procedure. 32 companies were being issued licenses while issuance of licenses to 24 companies is presently lying at the offer stage.

The Punjab Cabinet granted approval to make the licenses issuance procedure transparent for the salt mining under which the issuance of licenses for the salt mining will be done through an open auction. Approval was granted for the new amended Rock Salt Policy of Punjab. The Punjab Cabinet also decided to grant a mega relief for the male and female students travelling on the Orange Line Metro Train and Metro Bus Service under which male and female students in uniform will be provided free travel facility on the Orange Line Metro Train and Metro Bus. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed the Energy department to undertake steps for energy saving under Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s Energy Conservation Policy.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to reduce used units of electricity in the government departments and further directed the department to implement energy saving policy and sought a report from the Secretaries with regard to the usage of electricity. Mohsin Naqvi ordered the Civil Secretariat and other departments to function their duties paperless and directed the departments to formulate a comprehensive plan in order to make the departments working paperless. Mohsin Naqvi directed to dispose off the Departmental Summaries in a short period of time. Approval was granted during the meeting to extend the period of service of contract employees of the Information and Communication Technology Cell under the Performance Management System of Specialized HealthCare and Medical Education.

A conditional approval was granted to appoint Vice Chancellors, Pro-Vice Chancellors, Controllers and Registrars on the vacant posts of government universities of Punjab with the permission of Election Commission of Pakistan. Approval was granted during the meeting to extend the contract period of the employees of Policy and Strategic Planning Unit of Primary and Secondary Health Care. Approval was granted during the meeting to accept the resignation of the Chief Executive Officer Ab Pak Authority Syed Zahid Aziz. Approval was granted during the meeting for the issuance of supplementary grant for the repair and construction of damages being incurred to the rivers and nullahs due to flood during the current financial year. Approval was granted to appoint the Specialists Members/Private Members in the Provincial Quality Control Board and District Quality Control Board. Endorsement of Seven National Parks was given under the Punjab Protected Areas Act 2020. Approval was granted for the reissuance of funds being unutilised under the financial year 2021-22 for the Emine Erdogan Danish Care Girls School in Baseera Town Muzaffargarh. Approval was granted for the issuance of reports of the Auditor General of Pakistan about the Punjab government’s financial year accounts for the year 2018-2019, 2019-2020, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022. Provincial Caretaker Ministers, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting of all divisional Commissioners and RPOs of Punjab. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi assigned a task to the Commissioners and RPOs to provide maximum relief and facilities to the people. Mohsin Naqvi directed the Commissioners and RPOs to themselves oversee the special package regarding provision of subsidized flour during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak. Mohsin Naqvi disclosed that the Punjab government is introducing a special package to provide real relief to the people during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak. Mohsin Naqvi while addressing them asserted that excellent implementation of this package is a collective responsibility of all the officers. He remarked that ensuring excellent implementation of the Special Ramadan Package can make them successful in this world and the world hereafter as well. The Punjab government will fully encourage officers and staff members of good districts. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that he and his whole team will remain present in the field so as to make this package successful. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to ensure one dish and time restriction in the marriage ceremonies under any circumstance adding that many complaints are being received with regard to non-implementation of one dish and time restriction in many cities including Lahore. He directed the Commissioners and RPOs to ensure implementation of this restriction in a true spirit through their own field formation. Mohsin Naqvi ordered a crackdown against the elements involved in manufacturing and selling of fake agricultural medicines across Punjab. He asserted that those involved in doing fake business of agricultural medicines should be brought in the stern grip of law.

Such elements loot the farmers for the sake of meagre money and also cause immense damage to the fields. Mohsin Naqvi also directed the officers to visit wheat purchase centers during the wheat purchase campaign in order to fulfill the target set out by the government. He directed them to work in an effective manner so as to stop the wheat theft. Mohsin Naqvi directed to formulate an effective mechanism in order to bring stability in the prices of essential edibles during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak. He directed that an indiscriminate action should be taken against illegal profiteers and hoarders during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak. He directed that the administration and police should visit every small and big store and check their price lists, adding that they should also take strict action against the shopkeepers receiving money exceeding fixed rates. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed the government officers to observe office timing restrictions across Punjab. Mohsin Naqvi directed the Commissioners and RPOs to visit the centers of deprived and homeless children. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to make payments to the sugarcane farmers at the earliest and further asserted that no delay should occur in the payments to the sugarcane farmers. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi urged them to do hard work with a noble intention and should spare no effort in their responsibilities to provide maximum relief to the masses. Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and CCPO were also present on the occasion.

The police team tracing the 8th March murder case of the deceased political worker met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. Those meeting comprised SSP Imran Kishwar, Inspector Muhammad Ali Butt, Inspector Nabi Baksh, Sub Inspector Amir Shehzad, Sub Inspector Zubair, Head Constable Khurram Shehzad and Constable Muhammad Tayyab. Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and CCPO were also present on the occasion. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi lauded the performance of the police team and appreciated them as well. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while addressing them remarked that all the police officers traced the blind case in a dedicated and professional manner and in a very short period of time. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the Punjab government duly acknowledges their performance adding that it is our collective responsibility to provide justice to the heirs of the deceased citizen. Mohsin Naqvi stated that the police officers fulfilled all the requirements of justice earlier and will do so in future as well.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi took notice of five persons murder incident in Sheikhupura and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed that strict legal action should be taken against the accused and no stone should be left unturned in providing justice to the heirs of the slain. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the atrocious accused deserves stern punishment.