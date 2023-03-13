Attempt to smuggle arms foiled

The attempt to smuggle a large amount of arms failed by successful operation of the Motorway Police, According to the details, the operation was carried out near Motorway M1 Burhan. The weapon could also be used in a terrorist act. Among the recovered numbers of weapons are below: 30 Bore: 81 number of Pistols, 9MM Pistol: 72 number of pistols, M-14: 01 number of Rifile, SMG 2700 number of round. 30 Bore 9700 number of round and Magazine 165 number involved in.

The accused were bringing weapons from Peshawar, near Burhan, the Motorway Police signaled the vehicle to stop as it was suspicious.

On which the accused drove away the vehicle from the spot.

In this situation, the accused were chased by the Motorway Police. The accused were driving the vehicle carelessly as a result they could not control it and the vehicle went down on the side of the road (verge). The accused managed to escape from the spot.On searching the suspicious vehicle, a large amount of weapons were recovered from the vehicle. The search for the accused continues. Further legal action is being taken.