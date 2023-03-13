WAPDA wins three more titles in National Badminton Championship

WAPDA’s winning spree continued in National Badminton Championship as its players won three more titles – Men’s Single, Women’s Single and Women’s Double – in the event. WAPDA had already won both Men’s and Women’s titles in the Championship five days ago. Hafiz Irfan Saeed Bhatti of WAPDA outclassed Muqeet Tahir of WAPDA by 2-0 in the final for Men’s Single title. Mahoor Shahzad of WAPDA defeated Ghazala Javed of WAPDA by 2-1 in the final for Women’s Single title. While, Mahoor Shahzad and Ghazala Javed of WAPDA beat their own team mates Farzana and Saba by 2-0 in the final for Women’s Double title. The Championship was organized by National Badminton Federation in collaboration with WAPDA Sports Board at WAPDA Sports Complex, Lahore. As many as 11 teams are participating in the Championship including Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, AJK, Islamabad, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Railways, WAPDA, Higher Education Commission and Police.