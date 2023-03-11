PTI using bodies for political gains

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz on Saturday lashed out at former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement of taking out a rally in Lahore, saying the PTI chief was only interested in politicking for the “political gains”. In a series of tweets, she criticized Imran’s actions by saying that PTI was allegedly “using dead bodies for their political gains”.

She stated that those who relied on such tactics was because they knew that all their other strategies had failed and they were destined to be defeated. Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday strongly condemned the attack on media persons by the “goons of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan”. “The attack on journalists and DSNG operator by the goons of “foreign-funded fitna and thief of (wrist) watch is highly condemnable,” the minister said in a tweet. Referring to the PTI, she alleged it was the same “extremist and violent” group that incarcerated the media persons in jail and broke ribs and bones of them, also involved in their kidnapping and shooting during their tenure”. Marriyum said the PTI had continued its “legacy”[of violence] even after its ouster from power.