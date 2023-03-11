Bilawal, UN chief for peace in Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed a broad range of issues with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, including Afghanistan, when he met him at the UN Headquarters in New York. The two leaders agreed on the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, a press release issued by the Pakistan Mission said. The Foreign Minister expressed concern on the situation in Afghanistan and outlined Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate humanitarian assistance and promote stability, Including support for the UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Muhammed’s visit to Afghanistan and efforts to reverse the recent restrictions against women’s education and work imposed by the Afghan Interim Government. According to the press release, the UN chief deeply appreciated Pakistan’s role as Chair of the OIC and its successful conclusion of its Chairmanship of the oi the Group of 77 (developing countries) and China.