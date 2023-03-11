Failed to fix date for KP elections

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor has admitted that he tried to fix a date for elections in the province along with the president and the election commission, but could not succeed. Haji Ghulam Ali said he will try till the end to hold peaceful and fair elections. Talking to media on Saturday, he said there should be no action against the president for violation of the Constitution. “The country’s political and economic situation cannot afford it,” he added.

