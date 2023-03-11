Govt readies package for Balochistan’s prosperity

The federal government has constituted a special committee for immediate resolution of the problems of Balochistan.

The special committee will be headed by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. The committee has prepared a rehabilitation package for thousands of displaced people of Balochistan.

Among the homeless are thousands of those who were displaced from their homes after the killing of Baloch leader Nawab Akbar Bagti. The interior and defense ministries, along with the government of Balochistan, will look into the related matters.

According to details, the outstanding lease rent on gas fields since 2006 will be paid directly. The local population from Jhal Magsi and Dera Bugti will be given job opportunities on a special quota.

Apart from this, the plan also includes provision of employment to the displaced and the unemployed youth. Peaceful demarcation and handing over of land to its rightful holders will be ensured as per revenue records in the command area of Kachhi Canal.