Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead look more in love than ever in rare picture

They complete each other. On Jan. 27, Renée Zellweger’s boyfriend, TV personality Ant Anstead, shared on Instagram a rare photo of the two on a date night, dancing on a patio while staring lovingly into each other’s eyes. He captioned the pic, “Always Pause for moments of magic under twinkly lights…” The star of car enthusiast series Radford Returns has occasionally shared pics of his girlfriend. Despite this, Renée appears to be unfazed with it. The Oscar winner, who does not have a public social media account, told the Sunday Times in August 2022, “I don’t pay much attention to any of that.” Prior to this week, Ant last shared a photo of Renée in July 2022. His pic shows the two cuddled up on patio chairs while wearing matching sunglasses. He captioned the post, “This lady…Pure. Class. Ren x” Ant, 43, and Renée, 53, met on the set of his Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride, which featured her as a guest star. The show debuted in August 2021, after the couple was first photographed together, on the balcony of Ant’s home in Laguna Beach, Calif.