Minister to discuss progress on Pak-Iran Power project

Minister for Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir has arrived in Iran to discuss progress on Pak-Iran Power Project with the Iranian authorities. Pakistan will import 100 MW of electricity from Iran, said a statement issued here on Saturday. The work on the transmission line for the Pak-Iran power project is going on a fast track which will be completed in record time, it was further said. The minister will also address the ceremony in connection with Pakistan Day in Tehran in the evening. Apart from Iranian civil and military officials, diplomats from other countries will also participate in the Pakistan Day event.